Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

