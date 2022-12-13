IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,193. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

