IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

