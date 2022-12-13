Castleview Partners LLC Buys 986 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

