Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 700.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

