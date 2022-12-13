Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

