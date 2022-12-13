Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 34,380.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Baidu

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

