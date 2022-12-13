Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

