International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.