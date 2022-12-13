Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day moving average is $361.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

