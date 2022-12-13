Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Trimmed by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

