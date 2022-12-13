Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 58,600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

