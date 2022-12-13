Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 123,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 257.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 221.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,484.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,317.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,260.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

