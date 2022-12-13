Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

