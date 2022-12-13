Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 88.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.06.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

