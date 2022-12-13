Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64.

