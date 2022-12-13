BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 80,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $164.10.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

