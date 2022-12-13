Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

