BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Stock Up 1.6 %

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

