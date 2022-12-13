Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $163.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

