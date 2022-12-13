BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.