BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of LumiraDx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $80,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $327,000.

LumiraDx Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. LumiraDx Limited has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LumiraDx Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

