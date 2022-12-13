BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.