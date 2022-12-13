BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

