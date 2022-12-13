iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

