Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

