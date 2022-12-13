BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,066 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 514.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

