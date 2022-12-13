BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 514.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

