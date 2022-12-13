BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

