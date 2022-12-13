BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

