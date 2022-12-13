BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

