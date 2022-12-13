Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

