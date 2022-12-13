BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

