BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

