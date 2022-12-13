Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $6,102,533. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $296.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

