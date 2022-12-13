BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.37. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

