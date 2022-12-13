BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $851,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

