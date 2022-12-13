BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

