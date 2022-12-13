General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

