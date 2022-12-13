BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Synaptics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 147.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $6,102,533. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $296.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

