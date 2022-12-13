iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81.

