BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

