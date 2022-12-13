BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.