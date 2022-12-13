BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM stock opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.