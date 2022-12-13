BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BIV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

