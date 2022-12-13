iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.