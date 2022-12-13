Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.