Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

