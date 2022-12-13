Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.