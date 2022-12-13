SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

